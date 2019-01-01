QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc, formerly Sandy Springs Holdings Inc provides clean energy solutions including solar electric installations for commercial, government and telecommunications, as well as for large residences.

Analyst Ratings

BitMine Immersion Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy BitMine Immersion (BMNR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BitMine Immersion (OTCPK: BMNR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BitMine Immersion's (BMNR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BitMine Immersion.

Q

What is the target price for BitMine Immersion (BMNR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BitMine Immersion

Q

Current Stock Price for BitMine Immersion (BMNR)?

A

The stock price for BitMine Immersion (OTCPK: BMNR) is $2.25 last updated Thu Mar 03 2022 20:47:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BitMine Immersion (BMNR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BitMine Immersion.

Q

When is BitMine Immersion (OTCPK:BMNR) reporting earnings?

A

BitMine Immersion does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BitMine Immersion (BMNR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BitMine Immersion.

Q

What sector and industry does BitMine Immersion (BMNR) operate in?

A

BitMine Immersion is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.