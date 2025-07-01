Each trading day features hundreds of headlines and press releases on Benzinga Pro, a source for traders to see the latest news on the overall market and individual tickers.

Here is a look at the most searched stocks on Benzinga Pro for June 2025. Current prices and year-to-date performance are based on June 30 market close prices and do not include dividends.

1 SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY

2. Tesla Inc TSLA

Current Price: $301.74

52-Week Range: $182 to $488.54

Year-to-Date Return: -25.24%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: 2 nd

March/April/May 2025 Search Rank: 1st/3rd/4th

3. NVIDIA Corp. NVDA

Current Price: $154.42

52-Week Range: $86.63 to $158.71

Year-to-Date Return: +14.2%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: 1st

March/April/May 2025 Search Rank: 3rd/2nd/2nd

4. Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR

Current Price: $129.96

52-Week Range: $21.23 to $148.22

Year-to-Date Return: +71.94%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: 7th

March/April/May 2025 Search Rank: 6th/7th/3rd

5. Circle Internet Group CRCL

Current Price: $185.76

52-Week Range: $64 to $298.99

Year-to-Date Return: +117.8%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: Not Public

March/April/May 2025 Search Rank: Not Public/Not Public/Not Public

6. CoreWeave Inc CRWV

Current Price: $157.53

52-Week Range: $33.52 to $187

Year-to-Date Return: +123.19%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: Not Public

March/April/May 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/11th

7. Applied Digital Corporation APLD

Current Price: $10.07

52-Week Range: $3.01 to $15.42

Year-to-Date Return: +29.1%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: Not in Top 20

March/April/May 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20

8. Hims & Hers Health Inc HIMS

Current Price: $49.85

52-Week Range: $13.47 to $72.98

Year-to-Date Return: +97.8%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: Not in Top 20

March/April/May 2025 Search Rank: 8th/8th/9th

9. Advanced Micro Devices AMD

Current Price: $137.20

52-Week Range: $76.48 to $187.28

Year-to-Date Return: +13.57%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: 6 th

March/April/May 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20/18th/14th

10. Oklo Inc OKLO

Current Price: $52.48

52-Week Range: $5.35 to $73.55

Year-to-Date Return: +147.34%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: Not in Top 20

March/April/May 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/12th

Did You Know?

Honorable Mentions: The following stocks were the 11th to 20th most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro in June.

11. Klotho Neurosciences Inc KLTO

12. Cyngn Inc CYN

13. SharpLink Gaming Inc SBET

14. Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ

15. Coinbase Global Inc COIN

16. Eyenovia Inc EYEN

17. Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD

18. Meta Platforms META

19. Apple Inc AAPL

20. SRM Entertainment Inc SRM

Why It’s Important: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust remained the most-searched ticker for a third straight month. Tesla moved back to second place for top searches after ranking fourth and third in the last two months, respectively.

Nvidia fell from second place to third, but kept a streak going of being one of the top three most-searched tickers each month in 2025.

New to the top 10 for June were Circle, CoreWeave, Applied Digital and Oklo. Circle was a new IPO in June and started its first month in fifth place. CoreWeave went public in March and after placing in 11th place in May, jumped to sixth place.

New IPOs have a history of being trending stocks for the first month or two and then dropping out of the top 20.

Advanced Micro Devices climbed back into the top 10 after ranking in the 11 to 20 range for several months.

Apple declined a lot in June, going from 10th to 19th place. This marks the first time Apple has been out of the top 10 since February.

Dropping out of the top 10 in June were UnitedHealth Group, Asset Entities, Super Micro Computer and D-Wave Quantum.

Cryptocurrency continued to be a popular trend with Coinbase and Robinhood ranking in the top 20 and several companies that have bought cryptocurrency or established a crypto asset reserve ranking in the top 20.

