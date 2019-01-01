Wayside Technology Group Inc is a cloud-based, value-added IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging technologies. Wayside operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Sigma, Grey Matter, Interwork and TechXtend. The company provides information technology distribution and solutions for emerging companies in the Security, Data Management, Cloud, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization, and Software & ALM industries.