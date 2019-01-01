QQQ
Range
29.5 - 29.73
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/13K
Div / Yield
0.68/2.31%
52 Wk
20.16 - 36.69
Mkt Cap
129.4M
Payout Ratio
36.17
Open
29.73
P/E
15.69
EPS
0.55
Shares
4.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Wayside Technology Group Inc is a cloud-based, value-added IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging technologies. Wayside operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Sigma, Grey Matter, Interwork and TechXtend. The company provides information technology distribution and solutions for emerging companies in the Security, Data Management, Cloud, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization, and Software & ALM industries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV

Wayside Technology Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ: WSTG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wayside Technology Group's (WSTG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wayside Technology Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Wayside Technology Group (WSTG)?

A

The stock price for Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ: WSTG) is $29.5 last updated Today at 3:00:41 PM.

Q

Does Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 19, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 12, 2021.

Q

When is Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) reporting earnings?

A

Wayside Technology Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wayside Technology Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) operate in?

A

Wayside Technology Group is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.