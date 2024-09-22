Data Scientist's Election Prediction, Kamala Harris Receives Historic Endorsement From Magazine, Elon Musk Suggests Warren Buffett Is Preparing For A Harris Win And More: Top Political Update This Week

The past weekend was filled with riveting news, from a data scientist’s election forecast to Elon Musk‘s response to the Trump campaign’s allegations. Here’s a quick roundup of the top stories that made headlines.

Data Scientist Predicts ‘Drastic Landslide’ for Harris

Thomas Miller, a renowned data scientist from Northwestern University, has predicted a significant victory for Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election. Miller, who accurately predicted the 2020 presidential and Georgia senatorial races, uses data from political betting sites to make his forecasts, which he claims are more accurate than traditional polls. Read the full article here.

Elon Musk Reacts to Trump Campaign’s Allegations

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to the Trump campaign’s release of over 50 examples of Democrats’ rhetoric that allegedly inspired an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Musk’s reaction was a simple “No wonder,” in response to the campaign’s assertion. Read the full article here.

See Also: Mark Cuban Says Elon Musk ‘Believes He’s Much Smarter Than Trump,’ Reveals The ‘Intoxicating’ Reason Why Tesla CEO Supports Ex-President

Kamala Harris Receives Endorsement from Historic Magazine

Vice President Kamala Harris has received an endorsement from the oldest continuously published magazine in the U.S.- the Scientific American– for the 2024 presidential election. This endorsement could prove crucial in a tight contest against Donald Trump. Read the full article here.

Obama-Era Economist Surprised at JD Vance’s Economic Optimism

Betsey Stevenson, a former economic advisor during the Obama administration, expressed surprise at the economic optimism shown by Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance and his supporters, despite the Federal Reserve's recent rate cut. Read the full article here.

Elon Musk Suggests Warren Buffett is Preparing for a Harris Win

Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggested that Warren Buffett is positioning for a Kamala Harris win with his $277B cash pile. Meanwhile, pro-Trumper and hedge fund manager John Paulson warned of an equity market exit in the event of a Harris victory. Read the full article here.

Read Next: Fed Delivers Large Rate Cut In Bid To Sustain Labor Market; Stocks, Gold Set New Record Highs: This Week In The Markets

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Anan Ashraf.

Image via Wikimedia Commons