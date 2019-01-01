QQQ
Range
1.24 - 1.29
Vol / Avg.
18.7K/77.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.9 - 3.28
Mkt Cap
49.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.28
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
38.6M
Outstanding
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp is a Canada based company involved in industrial metals and mines business sector. The company is involved in the exploration, development, mining, and production of its uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company has projects in the state of Utah and Colorado.

Western Uranium Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Uranium (WSTRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Uranium (OTCQX: WSTRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Western Uranium's (WSTRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Uranium.

Q

What is the target price for Western Uranium (WSTRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Western Uranium

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Uranium (WSTRF)?

A

The stock price for Western Uranium (OTCQX: WSTRF) is $1.28 last updated Today at 5:06:30 PM.

Q

Does Western Uranium (WSTRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Western Uranium.

Q

When is Western Uranium (OTCQX:WSTRF) reporting earnings?

A

Western Uranium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Western Uranium (WSTRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Uranium.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Uranium (WSTRF) operate in?

A

Western Uranium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.