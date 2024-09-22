A Military Coup If Trump Wins? Tucker Carlson Voices Concerns To JD Vance

In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance shared his thoughts on the potential reactions from the left if he and Donald Trump win the 2024 presidential election.

What Happened: In a conversation released last week, Carlson asked Vance about the possibility of a military coup following a Trump victory. Vance expressed confidence in their chances of winning the election and discussed the potential strategies of the left.

Vance suggested that the left might resort to ballot harvesting and Big Tech to suppress negative stories about their candidate, similar to what he believes occurred in the 2020 election.

No one in Washington seems to know how much we're spending on illegal aliens. JD Vance plans to find out.



(0:10) Meet Atlas

(1:14) JD Vance's Predictions About the Election

(5:30) The Left's Plan to Beat Trump

(12:04) How Much Is the US Spending on Illegal Immigration?

(23:04)… pic.twitter.com/L4tj66uLwp — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 18, 2024

He also expressed concern about the left’s influence over the U.S. military.

According to Vance, the left might attempt to obstruct Trump’s presidency by blocking the deportation of illegal immigrants and hiking interest rates. However, he dismissed the idea of a military coup as a likely response.

“They've already sort of marshaled the ballot harvesting operation, which, of course, is the story of 2020. It's not like, you know, it's not ballot machines were hacked into. The story of 2020 is that they really, you know, turned on this ballot harvesting machine and they used, of course, Big Tech to silence stories that were negative about Joe Biden. They're certainly going to do that again," Vance continued.

Also Read: Secret Texts Reveal Republican VP Candidate JD Vance’s Past Views On Trump, Police, And GOP: Called Ex-President ‘Morally Reprehensible Human Being’

"I just don't see any evidence that these people are like controlling the puppet strings and they're going to do everything that they can. They are going to do everything that they can, but it's not that much. So right now, yeah, I think Donald Trump's going to be the next president," he added.

Why It Matters: The speculations shared by Vance highlight the deep political divisions in the U.S. and the potential for contentious reactions to the 2024 election results.

His comments also underscore the ongoing debates about the role of Big Tech in politics and the influence of the left on the U.S. military. These issues are likely to remain prominent in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election.

Read Next

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.