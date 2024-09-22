Novo Nordisk, Chewy And FedEx Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Sept 15-Sept 21): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT stock declined 23.61%. The company announced that data for the novel, potential first-in-class investigational bispecific antibody, ivonescimab, was presented at the 2024 ESMO Annual Meeting.
- Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz KSPI stock tumbled 21.66% after Culper Research issued a short report on the company.
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc BMRN stock lost 16.74% last week following strong dwarfism drug data from rival Ascendis Pharma ASND.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN lost 13.26% last week.
- FedEx Corporation FDX stock fell 11.08% after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results and cut FY25 guidance.
- BioNTech SE BNTX stock decreased 9.01%. Pfizer, Inc. PFE and BioNTech received positive CHMP opinion for omicron KP.2-adapted COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union.
- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG stock fell 7.17%. Several analysts raised the price target on the stock.
- Chewy, Inc. CHWY shares declined 6.97% after the company announced a selling stockholder’s public offering of shares and a concurrent share repurchase.
- Novo Nordisk A/S NVO stock fell 6.93% after headline results from the mid-stage study of monlunabant in obese patients.
- Murphy USA Inc. MUSA shares fell 6.90% after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight but raised its price target from $415 to $435.
