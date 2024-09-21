Mark Cuban Embraces Elon Musk's Humor: 'I Have No Problem Throwing Elon Under The Bus, But I'll Save It For When It's Truly Deserved'

In the wake of a recent Secret Service probe into Elon Musk‘s online remarks, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has come to the defense of the Tesla Inc. CEO’s contentious social media conduct.

What Happened: In a recent podcast interview, Cuban characterized Musk’s online conduct as “kind of insane” but not out of character for the Tesla chief.

The dialogue ensued following Musk’s recent jest about pop icon Taylor Swift‘s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency. Cuban, who has previously corresponded with Musk, stood up for the tycoon’s comedic style. In the interview Cuban said that Musk’s joke was “kind of insane” and defended him by saying “that’s just the kind of banter you’d expect from him.”

Cuban also said that he sent Musk a text once adding that they’re “not friends” but have communicated in the past.

“We just texted back and forth a few times and he had just had a child, and I said: ‘Congrats on your 90th child,'” Cuban said during the interview.

“And his response was — ‘Mars needs people.’ Right, so that’s just Elon’s sense of humor, right? I have no problem throwing Elon under the bus, but I’ll save it for when it’s truly deserved,” he said.

Musk’s digital behavior has previously gotten him into trouble. In 2018, a tweet about making Tesla a private company resulted in a $40 million agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

More recently, a tweet speculating about a potential assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump triggered a Secret Service investigation.

The Secret Service verified to Bloomberg that they were cognizant of Musk’s tweet but refrained from further comments due to ongoing enforcement actions. Musk removed the tweet on the same day, subsequently tagging it as a joke.

Why It Matters: Musk’s social media behavior has been a topic of controversy and legal scrutiny in the past. His tweets have not only led to legal consequences but also impacted Tesla’s stock performance.

Cuban’s defense of Musk’s online conduct highlights the ongoing debate about the role and impact of social media in the corporate world, especially when used by high-profile executives.

This incident underscores the potential legal and reputational risks associated with such behavior.

