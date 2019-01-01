West Holdings Corp is engaged in the solar power generation. The company generates solar power for municipalities, residential and industrial use. Its business activities are divided into different divisions including Stadtberg business, Solar power generation for municipalities, special high-pressure solar power generation, Industrial solar power generation, Residential solar power generation, O & M (operation and management), Sales of electricity and Esco Business. Stadtberg division provides consulting and operation support for infrastructure services centered on renewable energy. O & M division monitors the photovoltaic power plant and maintains the maximum amount of power generation. Its Esco division provides various energy-saving measures.