iPhone 16 Demand, EU Regulations, And Expansion Plans: This Week In Appleverse

The past week has been a whirlwind for Apple Inc. AAPL, with a mix of highs and lows. From concerns over iPhone 16 demand to promising sales figures, regulatory attention from the EU, and expansion plans in Asia, the tech giant has been in the spotlight. Here’s a recap of the top stories.

iPhone 16 Demand Lower Than Expected

According to top analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models experienced lower-than-anticipated demand during the first weekend of pre-orders. Kuo’s analysis, based on a recent supply chain survey and pre-order data from Apple’s official websites, suggests a weaker demand for the Pro models.

Read the full article here.

T-Mobile CEO Reports Strong iPhone 16 Sales

Despite earlier concerns, T-Mobile US Inc. CEO Mike Sievert shared promising sales figures for the iPhone 16. In an interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer, Sievert revealed that the new model is outperforming last year's model in sales, with customers purchasing higher-end models.

Read the full article here.

See Also: Elon Musk Reacts After Mark Cuban Says He Would Buy X ‘In A Heartbeat’

EU Targets Apple’s iPhone And iPad Systems

The European Commission has initiated two specification proceedings to help Apple comply with its interoperability obligations under the Digital Markets Act. The move aims to ensure free interoperability to third-party developers and businesses to alleviate the regulator's antitrust concerns.

Read the full article here.

Analyst Unfazed By Early iPhone 16 Demand Trends

Despite initial concerns about demand, Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring remains bullish on Apple. Woodring explains why the early trends should not be a cause for worry, noting that iPhone 16 lead times have doubled from last Friday and have been longer internationally than in the U.S.

Read the full article here.

Apple’s Expansion Beyond China JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee reveals that Apple’s production in India is set to hit 20-25% of total iPhone units by 2027. This move is part of Apple’s “China+1” strategy, reflecting its effort to diversify production away from China amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Read the full article here.

Read Next: Samsung To Reportedly Slash Global Workforce By Up To 30% In Certain Divisions Amid Intense Competition From Apple, Huawei

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Ananya Gairola

Image via Shutterstock