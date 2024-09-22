Putin Ally Who Unveiled Tesla Cybertruck With Machine Gun Last Month Now Says Elon Musk 'Remotely Disabled' The Militarized EV

Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov has leveled accusations against Tesla owner Elon Musk, claiming that his Cybertruck was remotely disabled by Musk.

What Happened: Kadyrov, who has been ruling Chechnya since 2007, alleged that his modified Cybertruck was “remotely disabled” by Musk.

The Chechen leader expressed his indignation in a Telegram post, criticizing Musk’s actions as unmanly. Earlier in August, Kadyrov had shared a video flaunting the Cybertruck, fitted with what appeared to be a machine gun.

He hinted that the vehicle, which he asserted was a gift from Musk, would be deployed in the war against Ukraine.

“Elon Musk behaved badly. He gives expensive gifts from the heart, and then turns them off remotely,” Kadyrov wrote Thursday in a post on Telegram.

Then he added in the post saying, “That’s not manly. How could you do that, Elon?” He also mentioned that he had to tow the vehicle after Tesla shut it down.

Earlier in August, he announced that the vehicle was presented to him by Musk. “We received a Tesla Cybertruck from the esteemed Elon Musk. I was pleased to test this new technology and personally witnessed why it's rightfully called the ‘Cyberbeast,” he said in a statement.

However, Musk categorically denied having gifted the Cybertruck to Kadyrov. The process through which the warlord procured the vehicle remains a mystery, as direct export of a Cybertruck from the US to Chechnya is barred due to US sanctions.

Despite Kadyrov’s assertions of the Cybertruck’s efficacy in combat, experts have voiced skepticism. Mark Cancian, a senior advisor with the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, opined that the vehicle would be “totally useless” on the battlefield owing to its weight and charging needs.

Why It Matters: The allegations made by Kadyrov against Musk are significant as they involve a high-profile figure and a globally recognized brand.

The incident also raises questions about the security and remote control capabilities of Tesla’s vehicles.

Furthermore, it brings to light the potential misuse of such vehicles in conflict zones, which could have serious implications for international security and Tesla’s reputation.

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.