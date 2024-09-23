iPhone 15 Pro Models and iPhone 13 Discontinued By Apple: Here's Why

Apple Inc. AAPL has discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 models, along with other products, as part of its annual product streamlining.

What Happened: Apple has stopped production of several products, but these models can still be found in stock at online and third-party retail stores for a limited time.

Apple’s annual product discontinuation is a routine practice, making way for newer items. This year, the oldest iPhone still in production, the iPhone 13, was also dropped, reported AppleInsider.

The current iPhone lineup now includes the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the four new iPhone 16 models, and the third-generation iPhone SE from 2022.

Other discontinued products include the AirPods Max, replaced by nearly identical models with new colors and a USB-C port.

The regular AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 have also been replaced with two new models of AirPods 4. After the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 10, the Apple Watch Series 9 was also discontinued.

Apple also dropped its line of FineWoven iPhone cases due to negative customer feedback, the report noted.

Why It Matters: The discontinuation of these models comes amid mixed reports about the demand for the new iPhone 16. T-Mobile US Inc. CEO Mike Sievert said that the iPhone 16 is selling at a greater rate than last year’s model.

However, analysts predicted weak demand for the iPhone 16 due to a lack of reasons for existing iPhone owners to upgrade to the latest model.

JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee has noted that the lead times of the iPhone 16 series across critical markets, including the U.S., China, Germany, and the U.K., indicate in-line demand for the iPhone 15 series during the first week.

Previously, it was reported that the iPhone 16 series launch also failed to impress some Chinese buyers due to its lack of AI features.

Photo courtesy: Apple

