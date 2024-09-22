Elon Musk And Nvidia CEO Share Vision Of AI-Powered Personal Assistants, LinkedIn Under Scrutiny And More: This Week In AI

The past week has been a whirlwind of news in the tech world, with artificial intelligence (AI) taking the spotlight. From predictions about AI-powered surveillance to personal digital agents, the future of AI seems to be on everyone’s mind. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines over the weekend.

Oracle’s Larry Ellison Foresees AI-Powered Surveillance

Larry Ellison co-founder and CTO of Oracle Corp. ORCL made a bold prediction about the future of law enforcement. He believes that AI will power extensive surveillance systems, leading to constant supervision of police officers and citizens. Ellison stated, "Every police officer is going to be supervised at all times, and if there's a problem, AI will report that problem and report it to the appropriate person."

Elon Musk And Nvidia CEO Share Vision Of AI-Powered Personal Assistants

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, agreed with Nvidia Corporation‘s NVDA CEO Jensen Huang’s vision of a future where individuals will have personal digital agents akin to Star Wars' R2-D2 or C-3PO. Huang shared his vision during T-Mobile’s Capital Markets Day 2024, expressing excitement about the idea of a computer that grows smarter over time.

LinkedIn Under Scrutiny for Alleged Misuse of User Data

Microsoft Corporation's LinkedIn has come under fire for reportedly using user data for AI training before updating its terms of service. This primarily affected users in the U.S., with those in the EU, European Economic Area, or Switzerland likely exempt due to stringent data privacy rules.

World Wide Technology CEO Warns Against Misleading Employees About AI

Jim Kavanaugh, CEO of World Wide Technology, warned leaders not to deceive employees about the impact of AI on jobs. He emphasized that employees are "too smart" to believe that AI won't change job dynamics and stressed the importance of transparency.

Salesforce CEO Criticizes Microsoft’s Copilot

Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, criticized Microsoft Corporation's MSFT Copilot by comparing it to the infamous "Clippy" assistant. Benioff stated that Microsoft's Copilot has not offered any value to customers, likening it to selling science projects to companies.

