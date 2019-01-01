Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) was reported by SVB Leerink on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $265.00 expecting VRTX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.19% downside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) was provided by SVB Leerink, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals initiated their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $265.00. The current price Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is trading at is $273.73, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
