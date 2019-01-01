VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for VeriSign
The latest price target for VeriSign (NASDAQ: VRSN) was reported by Baird on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $210.00 expecting VRSN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.10% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for VeriSign (NASDAQ: VRSN) was provided by Baird, and VeriSign downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of VeriSign, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for VeriSign was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest VeriSign (VRSN) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $260.00 to $210.00. The current price VeriSign (VRSN) is trading at is $176.32, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
