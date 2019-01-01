Radiant Logistics (AMEX:RLGT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Radiant Logistics (AMEX:RLGT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Radiant Logistics beat estimated earnings by 88.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.18.
Revenue was up $224.37 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 9.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Radiant Logistics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.10
|0.21
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|0.21
|0.20
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|272.39M
|225.11M
|257.91M
|183.75M
|Revenue Actual
|332.77M
|286.12M
|257.91M
|236.53M
Radiant Logistics (RLGT) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q3.
Radiant Logistics (RLGT) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 12, 2017 for Q4 and the Actual EPS was $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.03.
Radiant Logistics (RLGT) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 12, 2017 for Q4 and the Actual Revenue was $201.8M, which beat the estimate of $187.9M.
