ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Radiant Logistics
(AMEX:RLGT)
6.54
-0.16[-2.39%]
At close: Jun 3
6.70
0.1600[2.45%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low6.51 - 6.67
52 Week High/Low5.66 - 8.74
Open / Close6.6 / 6.55
Float / Outstanding38.3M / 49.5M
Vol / Avg.100.9K / 126.4K
Mkt Cap323.4M
P/E8.4
50d Avg. Price6.21
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.29
Total Float38.3M

Radiant Logistics (AMEX:RLGT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Radiant Logistics reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.340

Quarterly Revenue

$460.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$460.9M

Earnings Recap

Radiant Logistics (AMEX:RLGT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Radiant Logistics beat estimated earnings by 88.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $224.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 9.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Radiant Logistics's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.14 0.10 0.21 0.08
EPS Actual 0.24 0.21 0.20 0.18
Revenue Estimate 272.39M 225.11M 257.91M 183.75M
Revenue Actual 332.77M 286.12M 257.91M 236.53M

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.14 0.10 0.21 0.08
EPS Actual 0.24 0.21 0.20 0.18
Revenue Estimate 272.39M 225.11M 257.91M 183.75M
Revenue Actual 332.77M 286.12M 257.91M 236.53M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Radiant Logistics using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Radiant Logistics Questions & Answers

Q
When is Radiant Logistics (AMEX:RLGT) reporting earnings?
A

Radiant Logistics (RLGT) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Radiant Logistics (AMEX:RLGT)?
A

Radiant Logistics (RLGT) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 12, 2017 for Q4 and the Actual EPS was $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Q
What were Radiant Logistics’s (AMEX:RLGT) revenues?
A

Radiant Logistics (RLGT) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 12, 2017 for Q4 and the Actual Revenue was $201.8M, which beat the estimate of $187.9M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.