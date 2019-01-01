Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$136M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$136M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Remitly Global using advanced sorting and filters.
Remitly Global Questions & Answers
When is Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) reporting earnings?
Remitly Global (RELY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.25, which beat the estimate of $-0.29.
What were Remitly Global’s (NASDAQ:RELY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $350.2M, which beat the estimate of $342.6M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.