PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PLBY Group missed estimated earnings by 380.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $26.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.43 which was followed by a 12.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PLBY Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.10 -0.04 -0.01 EPS Actual -1.33 -0.18 -0.24 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 84.35M 57.66M 46.90M 38.47M Revenue Actual 95.69M 58.36M 49.85M 42.68M

