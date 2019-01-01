ñol

PLBY Group
(NASDAQ:PLBY)
8.48
-0.38[-4.29%]
At close: Jun 1
8.48
00
After Hours: 4:36PM EDT
Day High/Low8.18 - 9.1
52 Week High/Low7.08 - 55.5
Open / Close9 / 8.48
Float / Outstanding34M / 45.6M
Vol / Avg.1M / 1.3M
Mkt Cap386.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price10.71
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.12
Total Float34M

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

PLBY Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$-0.240

Quarterly Revenue

$69.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$69.4M

Earnings Recap

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PLBY Group missed estimated earnings by 380.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $26.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.43 which was followed by a 12.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PLBY Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.10 -0.04 -0.01
EPS Actual -1.33 -0.18 -0.24 -0.15
Revenue Estimate 84.35M 57.66M 46.90M 38.47M
Revenue Actual 95.69M 58.36M 49.85M 42.68M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of PLBY Group using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
PLBY Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) reporting earnings?
A

PLBY Group (PLBY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were PLBY Group’s (NASDAQ:PLBY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $46.3M, which beat the estimate of $35.8M.

