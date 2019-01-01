Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts
Park Hotels & Resorts Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) was reported by Truist Securities on June 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $22.00 expecting PK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.28% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) was provided by Truist Securities, and Park Hotels & Resorts upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Park Hotels & Resorts, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Park Hotels & Resorts was filed on June 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $19.00 to $22.00. The current price Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) is trading at is $18.60, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
