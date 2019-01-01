Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$1.220
Quarterly Revenue
$246M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$246M
Earnings History
Paylocity Holding Questions & Answers
When is Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) reporting earnings?
Paylocity Holding (PCTY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.01.
What were Paylocity Holding’s (NASDAQ:PCTY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $76.1M, which beat the estimate of $73.8M.
