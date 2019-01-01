ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Paylocity Holding
(NASDAQ:PCTY)
175.09
0.23[0.13%]
At close: Jun 1
175.09
00
After Hours: 4:05PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low172 - 180.25
52 Week High/Low152.97 - 314.5
Open / Close177.28 / 175.09
Float / Outstanding32.5M / 55.1M
Vol / Avg.363.5K / 271.8K
Mkt Cap9.7B
P/E112.81
50d Avg. Price190.18
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.63
Total Float32.5M

Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Paylocity Holding reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$1.220

Quarterly Revenue

$246M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$246M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Paylocity Holding using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Paylocity Holding Questions & Answers

Q
When is Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) reporting earnings?
A

Paylocity Holding (PCTY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Q
What were Paylocity Holding’s (NASDAQ:PCTY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $76.1M, which beat the estimate of $73.8M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.