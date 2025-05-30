May 30, 2025 8:36 AM 3 min read

Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Utilities Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

Clearway Energy, Inc. CWEN

  • Dividend Yield: 5.78%
  • Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $35 on Sept. 20, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Kad upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $25 to $36 on July 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.
  • Recent News: On April 30, Clearway Energy reported first-quarter financial results and missed its sales estimate.
Portland General Electric Company POR

  • Dividend Yield: 4.94%
  • Keybanc analyst Sophie Karp downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight with a price target of $51 on May 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.
  • Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $48 to $45 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.
  • Recent News: On April 25, Portland Gen Electric posted downbeat quarterly results.
Northwest Natural Holding Company NWN

  • Dividend Yield: 4.79%
  • Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $45 to $47 on May 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.
  • Stifel analyst Selman Akyol maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $45 to $44 on Nov. 14, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.
  • Recent News: On May 6, Northwest Natural Hldg posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
