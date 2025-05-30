Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Utilities Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Clearway Energy, Inc. CWEN

Dividend Yield: 5.78%

5.78% Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $35 on Sept. 20, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $35 on Sept. 20, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Kad upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $25 to $36 on July 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Robert Kad upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $25 to $36 on July 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Recent News: On April 30, Clearway Energy reported first-quarter financial results and missed its sales estimate.

On April 30, Clearway Energy reported first-quarter financial results and missed its sales estimate. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest CWEN news.

Portland General Electric Company POR

Dividend Yield: 4.94%

4.94% Keybanc analyst Sophie Karp downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight with a price target of $51 on May 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

analyst Sophie Karp downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight with a price target of $51 on May 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%. Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $48 to $45 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $48 to $45 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Recent News: On April 25, Portland Gen Electric posted downbeat quarterly results.

On April 25, Portland Gen Electric posted downbeat quarterly results. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest POR news

Northwest Natural Holding Company NWN

Dividend Yield: 4.79%

4.79% Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $45 to $47 on May 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Sarah Akers maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $45 to $47 on May 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Stifel analyst Selman Akyol maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $45 to $44 on Nov. 14, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Selman Akyol maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $45 to $44 on Nov. 14, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Recent News: On May 6, Northwest Natural Hldg posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

On May 6, Northwest Natural Hldg posted upbeat quarterly earnings. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest NWN news

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock