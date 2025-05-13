Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Utilities Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

Edison International EIX

Dividend Yield: 5.85%

5.85% Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $64 to $67 on May 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $64 to $67 on May 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Morgan Stanley analyst David Arcaro maintained an Underweight rating and increased the price target from $48 to $52 on March 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst David Arcaro maintained an Underweight rating and increased the price target from $48 to $52 on March 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Recent News: On April 29, the company posted mixed quarterly results

Portland General Electric Company POR

Dividend Yield: 4.93%

4.93% Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $48 to $45 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $48 to $45 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $46 to $44 on April 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Sarah Akers maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $46 to $44 on April 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Recent News: On April 25, Portland Gen Electric posted downbeat quarterly results.

Northwest Natural Holding Company NWN

Dividend Yield: 4.75%

4.75% Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $45 to $47 on May 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Sarah Akers maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $45 to $47 on May 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Janney Montgomery analyst Michael Gaugler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $36 to $43 on Aug. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Michael Gaugler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $36 to $43 on Aug. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Recent News: On May 6, Northwest Natural posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

