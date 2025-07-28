Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Utilities Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

Edison International EIX

Dividend Yield: 6.25%

6.25% Morgan Stanley analyst David Arcaro maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $52 to $51 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst David Arcaro maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $52 to $51 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. JP Morgan analyst Richard Sunderland maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $75 to $71 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Richard Sunderland maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $75 to $71 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: On June 25, board of directors of Edison International declared a quarterly common stock dividend of 82.75 cents per share.

On June 25, board of directors of Edison International declared a quarterly common stock dividend of 82.75 cents per share. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest EIX news.

Northwest Natural Holding Company NWN

Dividend Yield: 4.80%

4.80% Stifel analyst Selman Akyol maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $45 to $49 on June 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Selman Akyol maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $45 to $49 on June 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $45 to $47 on May 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Sarah Akers maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $45 to $47 on May 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Recent News: NW Natural Holdings will post second quarter earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

NW Natural Holdings will post second quarter earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 5. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest NWN news

Eversource Energy ES

Dividend Yield: 4.52%

4.52% B of A Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $62 to $67 on July 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $62 to $67 on July 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Mizuho analyst Paul Fremont maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $68 to $72 on June 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Paul Fremont maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $68 to $72 on June 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: Eversource Energy will report financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Aug. 1.

Eversource Energy will report financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Aug. 1. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest ES news

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock