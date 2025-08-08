Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Utilities Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

Edison International EIX

Dividend Yield: 6.02%

6.02% Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $64 to $65 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $64 to $65 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Morgan Stanley analyst David Arcaro maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $52 to $51 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst David Arcaro maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $52 to $51 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: On July 31, Edison Intl posted downbeat second-quarter earnings.

On July 31, Edison Intl posted downbeat second-quarter earnings. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest EIX news.

Northwest Natural Holding Company NWN

Dividend Yield: 4.89%

4.89% Stifel analyst Selman Akyol maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $45 to $49 on June 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Selman Akyol maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $45 to $49 on June 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Wells Fargo analyst Sarak Akers maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $45 to $47 on May 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Sarak Akers maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $45 to $47 on May 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Recent News: On Aug. 5, Northwest Natural posted mixed quarterly results.

On Aug. 5, Northwest Natural posted mixed quarterly results. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest NWN news

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. NWE

Dividend Yield: 4.77%

4.77% Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Paul Fremont downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $57.5 to $56 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Paul Fremont downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $57.5 to $56 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Barclays analyst Eric Beaumont maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $56 to $59 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Eric Beaumont maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $56 to $59 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Recent News: On July 30, NorthWestern posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

On July 30, NorthWestern posted better-than-expected quarterly results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest NWE news

Photo via Shutterstock