Marcus (NYSE:MCS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Marcus missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $-0.36.

Revenue was up $81.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 0.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Marcus's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.42 -0.76 -1.20 EPS Actual 0.18 0.01 -0.67 -0.96 Revenue Estimate 154.31M 113.99M 83.53M 45.62M Revenue Actual 169.05M 145.86M 92.55M 50.79M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.