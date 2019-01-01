Marcus (NYSE:MCS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Marcus (NYSE:MCS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Marcus missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $-0.36.
Revenue was up $81.45 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 0.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Marcus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.18
|-0.42
|-0.76
|-1.20
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|0.01
|-0.67
|-0.96
|Revenue Estimate
|154.31M
|113.99M
|83.53M
|45.62M
|Revenue Actual
|169.05M
|145.86M
|92.55M
|50.79M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Marcus using advanced sorting and filters.
Marcus Questions & Answers
Marcus (MCS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $152.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.