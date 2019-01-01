Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jakks Pacific beat estimated earnings by 75.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-1.16.

Revenue was up $37.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.8 which was followed by a 7.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jakks Pacific's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.66 2.87 -1.49 -3.86 EPS Actual 0.14 3.76 -0.38 -1.77 Revenue Estimate 138.37M 258.97M 86.40M 63.70M Revenue Actual 187.96M 236.96M 112.35M 83.84M

