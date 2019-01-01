Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.390
Quarterly Revenue
$80.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$80.4M
Earnings History
Inogen Questions & Answers
When is Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) reporting earnings?
Inogen (INGN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.28.
What were Inogen’s (NASDAQ:INGN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $64.1M, which beat the estimate of $60M.
