Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Independent Bank beat estimated earnings by 68.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.5.

Revenue was up $2.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Independent Bank's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.62 0.67 0.58 EPS Actual 0.58 0.73 0.56 1 Revenue Estimate 34.70M 31.64M 30.84M 31.41M Revenue Actual 34.28M 33.80M 31.39M 30.28M

