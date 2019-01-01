ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Independent Bank
(NASDAQ:IBCP)
19.64
0.27[1.39%]
At close: Jun 6
19.37
-0.2700[-1.37%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low19.4 - 19.72
52 Week High/Low18.4 - 26
Open / Close19.54 / 19.64
Float / Outstanding17.4M / 21M
Vol / Avg.70K / 81.2K
Mkt Cap413.4M
P/E7.12
50d Avg. Price20.58
Div / Yield0.88/4.54%
Payout Ratio31.25
EPS0.85
Total Float17.4M

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Independent Bank reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$0.840

Quarterly Revenue

$33M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$50.4M

Earnings Recap

 

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Independent Bank beat estimated earnings by 68.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.5.

Revenue was up $2.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Independent Bank's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.65 0.62 0.67 0.58
EPS Actual 0.58 0.73 0.56 1
Revenue Estimate 34.70M 31.64M 30.84M 31.41M
Revenue Actual 34.28M 33.80M 31.39M 30.28M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Independent Bank using advanced sorting and filters.

Independent Bank Questions & Answers

Q
When is Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) reporting earnings?
A

Independent Bank (IBCP) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.27, which missed the estimate of $0.29.

Q
What were Independent Bank’s (NASDAQ:IBCP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $21.5M, which missed the estimate of $535M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.