Heico (NYSE:HEI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Heico
Heico Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Heico (NYSE: HEI) was reported by Truist Securities on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $182.00 expecting HEI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.24% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Heico (NYSE: HEI) was provided by Truist Securities, and Heico upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Heico, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Heico was filed on January 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Heico (HEI) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $135.00 to $182.00. The current price Heico (HEI) is trading at is $146.49, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.