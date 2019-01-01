ñol

General Mills
(NYSE:GIS)
68.68
-0.44[-0.64%]
At close: Jun 2
68.66
-0.0200[-0.03%]
After Hours: 5:09PM EDT
Day High/Low67.27 - 69.26
52 Week High/Low56.67 - 73.99
Open / Close69.08 / 68.68
Float / Outstanding601.5M / 602.2M
Vol / Avg.3.4M / 3.8M
Mkt Cap41.4B
P/E18.43
50d Avg. Price69.88
Div / Yield2.04/2.95%
Payout Ratio54.4
EPS1.09
Total Float601.5M

General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

General Mills reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 23

EPS

$0.840

Quarterly Revenue

$4.5B

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$4.5B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of General Mills using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

General Mills Questions & Answers

Q
When is General Mills (NYSE:GIS) reporting earnings?
A

General Mills (GIS) is scheduled to report earnings on June 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 23, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for General Mills (NYSE:GIS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.71.

Q
What were General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $3.8B, which beat the estimate of $3.8B.

