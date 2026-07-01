Earnings Scheduled For July 1, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion.
• FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.45 per share on revenue of $617.91 million.
• MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
• UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $627.41 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ:BSET) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $83.34 million.
• Culp (NASDAQ:CULP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $50.13 million.
• Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $612.69 million.
• Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $68.28 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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