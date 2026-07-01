Earnings Scheduled For July 1, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion.

• FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.45 per share on revenue of $617.91 million.

• MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $627.41 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ:BSET) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $83.34 million.

• Culp (NASDAQ:CULP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $50.13 million.

• Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $612.69 million.

• Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $68.28 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.