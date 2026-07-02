These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On General Mills After Upbeat Q4 Results

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Wednesday reported upbeat fiscal fourth-quarter results.

The company reported fourth-quarter net sales of $4.610 billion, up 1% from a year earlier and ahead of the analyst consensus estimate of $4.595 billion. Organic net sales were flat. Adjusted earnings came in at 95 cents per share, up 27% in constant currency and above the Street estimate of 80 cents.

General Mills expects fiscal 2027 organic sales to range from a decline of 1.5% to growth of 0.5%. The company forecast adjusted earnings of $3.00 to $3.20 per share, compared with analysts’ estimate of $3.13. It also expects adjusted operating profit to decline 8% to 13% in constant currency.

General Mills shares fell 0.1% to $37.72 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on General Mills following earnings announcement.

Jefferies analyst Scott Marks maintained General Mills with a Hold and raised the price target from $33 to $36.

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained the stock with an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $30 to $33.

B of A Securities analyst Peter Galbo maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $36 to $39.

Considering buying GIS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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