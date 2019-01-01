ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
First Northwest Bancorp
(NASDAQ:FNWB)
17.42
00
At close: May 27
17.15
-0.2700[-1.55%]
PreMarket: 9:13AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low16.19 - 23.77
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding8.6M / 10M
Vol / Avg.- / 12.4K
Mkt Cap174.3M
P/E10.89
50d Avg. Price20.41
Div / Yield0.28/1.61%
Payout Ratio16.25
EPS0.3
Total Float8.6M

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

First Northwest Bancorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 29

EPS

$0.300

Quarterly Revenue

$17.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$17.9M

Earnings Recap

 

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Northwest Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 30.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.43.

Revenue was up $1.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 1.17% increase in the share price the next day.

 

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of First Northwest Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

First Northwest Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) reporting earnings?
A

First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were First Northwest Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FNWB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $9.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.