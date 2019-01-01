First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Northwest Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 30.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.43.
Revenue was up $1.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 1.17% increase in the share price the next day.
Earnings History
