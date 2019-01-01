Ferguson (NYSE:FERG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Ferguson using advanced sorting and filters.
Ferguson Questions & Answers
Ferguson (FERG) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 15, 2022 for Q2.
Ferguson (FERG) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 16, 2021 for H1 and the Actual EPS was $2.69, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
Ferguson (FERG) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 16, 2021 for H1 and the Actual Revenue was $10.3B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.