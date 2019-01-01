FirstCash Hldgs (NASDAQ:FCFS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for FirstCash Hldgs
FirstCash Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for FirstCash Hldgs (NASDAQ: FCFS) was reported by Wedbush on March 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $80.00 expecting FCFS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.53% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for FirstCash Hldgs (NASDAQ: FCFS) was provided by Wedbush, and FirstCash Hldgs maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of FirstCash Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for FirstCash Hldgs was filed on March 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest FirstCash Hldgs (FCFS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $93.00 to $80.00. The current price FirstCash Hldgs (FCFS) is trading at is $73.71, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
