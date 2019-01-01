Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Enovix
The latest price target for Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX) was reported by Craig-Hallum on March 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $35.00 expecting ENVX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 185.02% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX) was provided by Craig-Hallum, and Enovix maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Enovix, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Enovix was filed on March 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Enovix (ENVX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $50.00 to $35.00. The current price Enovix (ENVX) is trading at is $12.28, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
