Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) was reported by Truist Securities on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $205.00 expecting ENPH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.49% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) was provided by Truist Securities, and Enphase Energy their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Enphase Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Enphase Energy was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Enphase Energy (ENPH) rating was a with a price target of $0.00 to $205.00. The current price Enphase Energy (ENPH) is trading at is $188.95, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.