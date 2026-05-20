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May 20, 2026 10:02 AM 3 min read

TAT Technologies Posts Upbeat Q1 Earnings, Joins Roivant Sciences, Immunitybio And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of TAT Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:TATT) rose sharply after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

TAT Techs posted quarterly earnings of 26 cents per share, beating market estimates of 19 cents per share. The company's sales came in at $41.147 million topping estimates of $40.400 million.

TAT Technologies shares jumped 11.7% to $36.52 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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