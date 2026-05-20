U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 100 points on Wednesday.
Shares of TAT Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:TATT) rose sharply after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
TAT Techs posted quarterly earnings of 26 cents per share, beating market estimates of 19 cents per share. The company's sales came in at $41.147 million topping estimates of $40.400 million.
TAT Technologies shares jumped 11.7% to $36.52 on Wednesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
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