U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of TAT Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:TATT) rose sharply after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

TAT Techs posted quarterly earnings of 26 cents per share, beating market estimates of 19 cents per share. The company's sales came in at $41.147 million topping estimates of $40.400 million.

TAT Technologies shares jumped 11.7% to $36.52 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

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