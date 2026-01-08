Astronics Smashes 52-Week High On Strong Outlook

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) announced on Thursday that its preliminary fourth-quarter revenue exceeded its guidance range, concluding fiscal 2025 with momentum as aerospace and defense demand remained strong.

Q4 Beat And 2025 Snapshot

Astronics estimated its fourth-quarter revenue to be between $236 million and $239 million, compared to the analyst estimate of $230.005 million.

The company projected full-year 2025 revenue of approximately $860 million, representing a roughly 8% year-over-year increase, compared to the analyst estimate of $853.048 million.

The company pegged fourth-quarter bookings at about $257 million, taking full-year orders to roughly $924 million and reinforcing management’s view that demand should carry into 2026.

2026 Outlook

Astronics initiated 2026 revenue guidance of $950 million to $990 million, compared to the analyst estimate of $951.318 million, implying 10% to 15% growth over 2025.

Chairman, President, and CEO Peter J. Gundermann said higher volume should support profitability and cash flow: “We ended the year on a strong note with double-digit revenue growth over recent quarters. Given the robust level of bookings in the fourth quarter and the strength of our backlog, we expect the momentum to continue in 2026, with sales up 10% to 15% over 2025.”

“We also expect the higher volume will positively impact our profitability and cash flow,” he added.

Deal Context

Astronics has also been expanding its aviation footprint through mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to deepen capabilities tied to next-generation aircraft systems, as outlined in its aerospace reach with the aviation deal update. The move aims to broaden product exposure within aircraft platforms.

ATRO Price Action: Astronics shares were up 9.01% at $63.50 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image by Synthetic Messiah via Shutterstock