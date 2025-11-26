Autodesk, Inc. logo on the side of their office technology centre in the MaRS Discovery District.
November 26, 2025 11:45 AM 1 min read

This Autodesk Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Deutsche Bank analyst Bhavin Shah upgraded the rating for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $345 to $375. Autodesk shares closed at $294.43 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Jessica Tassan upgraded Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $13 to $25. Oscar Health shares closed at $16.73 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Truist Securities analyst Richard Newitter upgraded Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $128 to $165. Inspire Medical Systems shares closed at $130.39 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Jose Asumendi upgraded Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $109 to $140. Autoliv shares closed at $117.38 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Argus Research analyst John Staszak upgraded Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) from Hold to Buy. Herbalife shares closed at $11.83 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

