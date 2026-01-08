Neogen logo on mobile
January 8, 2026 10:20 AM 3 min read

Neogen Posts Strong Q2 Earnings, Joins Astronics, Lockheed Martin, Constellation Brands And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) rose sharply during Thursday's session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

Neogen posted adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share, beating market estimates of 6 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $224.691 million versus expectations of $207.846 million.

Neogen shares jumped 28% to $9.44 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELVN) shares jumped 52.5% to $23.60 after the company announced initial data from the ongoing Phase 1b ENABLE clinical trial evaluating ELVN-001 in patients with chronic myeloid leukemia that is relapsed, refractory or intolerant to available tyrosine kinase inhibitors.
  • MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) gained 32.6% to $14.98 after the company said FDA feedback confirmed it may establish substantial evidence of effectiveness for hidradenitis suppurativa without additional clinical trials.
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) surged 21.1% to $7.17. Babcock & Wilcox selected Siemens Energy to supply steam turbine generator sets for Applied Digital data center power project.
  • HUYA Inc – ADR (NYSE:HUYA) gained 19.6% to $3.72.
  • Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:SERV) shares jumped 15.5% to $15.56.
  • Applied Digital Corp (NASDAQ:APLD) gained 14.7% to $33.93 after the company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue above estimates.
  • Standard Biotools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) gained 13.7% to $1.46 after the company reported preliminary Q4 and FY25 revenue results.
  • Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) gained 13.6% to $13.83.
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) gained 12.8% to $103.21.
  • Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ:SATL) rose 12.7% to $2.70 after announcing a seven-figure monitoring agreement with a strategic customer.
  • Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) shares jumped 11.3% to $120.20.
  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) gained 10.8% to $352.85.
  • Astronics Corp (NASDAQ:ATRO) gained 9.4% to $63.71 after the company announced preliminary unaudited revenue for fourth quarter and initiated revenue guidance for 2026.
  • Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) rose 8.8% to $627.62.
  • Karman Holdings Inc (NYSE:KRMN) rose 8.7% to $99.67 after the company signed an agreement to acquire Seemann Composites for $220 million. Broader defense stocks are also up after President Trump suggested the defense budget should increase.
  • Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) gained 7.4% to $533.88. Shares of defense companies traded higher, possibly in response to President Trump’s social media post where he said he wants to increase the 2027 military budget from $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion.
  • Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) gained 7% to $150.51 as the company posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

APLD Logo
APLDApplied Digital Corp
$32.6510.4%
Overview
ATRO Logo
ATROAstronics Corp
$63.599.18%
AVAV Logo
AVAVAeroVironment Inc
$348.519.43%
BE Logo
BEBloom Energy Corp
$118.569.78%
BW Logo
BWBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc
$7.1520.8%
ELVN Logo
ELVNEnliven Therapeutics Inc
$23.8854.4%
HUYA Logo
HUYAHUYA Inc
$3.7019.0%
KRMN Logo
KRMNKarman Holdings Inc
$99.408.37%
KTOS Logo
KTOSKratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc
$103.0912.7%
LAB Logo
LABStandard BioTools Inc
$1.4613.7%
LMT Logo
LMTLockheed Martin Corp
$534.307.53%
MLTX Logo
MLTXMoonLake Immunotherapeutics
$14.9732.6%
NEOG Logo
NEOGNeogen Corp
$9.3326.4%
NOC Logo
NOCNorthrop Grumman Corp
$631.789.49%
ONDS Logo
ONDSOndas Holdings Inc
$13.8213.5%
SATL Logo
SATLSatellogic Inc
$2.7414.2%
SERV Logo
SERVServe Robotics Inc
$15.2513.2%
STZ Logo
STZConstellation Brands Inc
$143.757.89%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved