Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.050
Quarterly Revenue
$184.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$184.5M
Earnings History
Alamos Gold Questions & Answers
When is Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) reporting earnings?
Alamos Gold (AGI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.01.
What were Alamos Gold’s (NYSE:AGI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $131.3M, which beat the estimate of $126.4M.
