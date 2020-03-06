24 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) stock increased by 2.7% to $17.18 during Friday's pre-market session.
Losers
- Blink Charging, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNK) stock fell 14.3% to $2.16 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Abercrombie & Fitch, Inc. (NYSE: ANF) stock fell 5.7% to $11.00. The most recent rating by Baird, on January 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $20.00.
- Marriott Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) shares decreased by 5.6% to $104.00. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on March 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $136.00.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock decreased by 5.5% to $684.50. According to the most recent rating by JMP Securities, on March 03, the current rating is at Market Outperform.
- American Axle & Mfg Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) stock plummeted 5.0% to $5.46. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 18, is at Overweight, with a price target of $15.00.
- Lumber Liquidators Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: LL) shares plummeted 4.6% to $9.29. The most recent rating by Stifel, on February 26, is at Hold, with a price target of $10.00.
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Inc. (NYSE: NCLH) shares declined 4.5% to $27.30. The most recent rating by CFRA, on March 02, is at Sell, with a price target of $33.00.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises, Inc. (NYSE: RCL) stock declined 4.4% to $62.91. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $80.00.
- Tenneco, Inc. (NYSE: TEN) stock plummeted 3.9% to $6.38. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 25, is at Hold, with a price target of $12.00.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HLT) shares plummeted 3.9% to $88.00. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 12, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $112.00.
- Las Vegas Sands, Inc. (NYSE: LVS) shares declined 3.8% to $52.82. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 12, the current rating is at Buy.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) stock declined 3.7% to $12.09. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on March 04, is at Overweight, with a price target of $16.00.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) shares plummeted 3.7% to $22.00. The most recent rating by Nomura, on February 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $39.00.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) stock plummeted 3.6% to $11.15. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 25, is at Hold, with a price target of $15.00.
- Tata Motors, Inc. (NYSE: TTM) shares declined 3.6% to $7.73. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on January 27, the current rating is at Buy.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) stock fell 3.6% to $88.20. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on March 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $130.00.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) shares fell 3.6% to $9.88. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 10, the current rating is at Hold.
- eBay, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares decreased by 3.6% to $35.88. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on February 25, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $34.00.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) stock plummeted 3.5% to $59.95. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on March 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $75.00.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) shares plummeted 3.5% to $43.06. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on March 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $60.00.
- Wynn Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares fell 3.3% to $92.41. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 20, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $144.00.
- Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) shares declined 3.3% to $24.49. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on February 10, is at Neutral, with a price target of $32.00.
- Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) shares fell 3.3% to $5.25.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas