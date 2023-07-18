Market mood has turned cautious again after major averages rebounded on Monday. Optimism concerning the uptrend has been pushing the market higher and analyst sees the earnings season adding more verve to the rally. Heading into Tuesday’s session, traders may look ahead to the slew of bank earnings and the Commerce Department’s retail sales report.

Cues From Monday's Trading:

Techs and small-caps fueled a rally on Monday, as the major averages ended the session uniformly higher. The indices opened mixed, as traders digested the results regional manufacturing activity survey that showed that the New York region's manufacturing activity expanded in July, although at a slower pace than in June.

The averages rose higher in late-morning trading and hovered above the unchanged line for the remainder of the session.

Financial and technology stocks led the rally, while utility and real estate stocks came under selling pressure.

US Indexes Performance On Monday

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite 14,244.95 0.93% S&P 500 Index 4,522.79 0.39% Dow Industrials 34,585.35 0.22% Russell 2000 1,951.27 1..04%

Analyst Color:

As tech stocks rebounded this year, an analyst at JPMorgan sounded a note of caution. “While it can be argued that recent developments like artificial intelligence (AI) will boost profit growth across many sectors over the long term, we are cautious to place too much weight on the view that tech earnings will prove countercyclical if the economy weakens in the coming quarters,” the firm said.

If the anticipated slowdown in economic activity materializes, a pullback in consumer and business spending still poses a risk to technology profits, JPMorgan said.

“With valuations in the sector once again back at elevated levels, there is little room for disappointment.”

Futures Today

Futures Performance On Tuesday

Futures Performance (+/-) Nasdaq 100 -0.09% S&P 500 -0..13% Dow -0.04% R2K -0.43%

In premarket trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY edged down 0.03% to $450.72 and the Invesco QQQ ETF QQQ fell 0.12% to $382.14, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Upcoming Economic Data:

The Commerce Department is scheduled to release its retail sales report for June at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Economists, on average, expect the month-over-month retail sales growth to accelerate from 0.3% to 0.5%. The annual growth is estimated to remain unchanged at 1.60%.

The Federal Reserve will release its industrial production report for June at 9:15 a.m. EDT. The consensus estimate calls for unchanged output in June compared to the previous month. In April, industrial output fell 0.2%. Manufacturing production may have remained flat compared to a 0.1% increase in April.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michael Barr is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. EDT.

The National Association of Home Builders will release its housing market index for July at 10 a.m. EDT. The index is expected to edge up from 55 in June to 56 in July.

The Commerce Department is due to release its business inventories report for May at 10 a.m. EDT.

Stocks In Focus:

Medical devices manufacturer Masimo Corp. MASI plunged over 27% in premarket trading following its negative preannouncement.

plunged over 27% in premarket trading following its negative preannouncement. Pinterest, Inc. PINS rallied over 3% after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock from In-line to Outperform.

rallied over 3% after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock from In-line to Outperform. Novartis AG NVS gained over 3.5% following its quarterly results announcement.

gained over 3.5% following its quarterly results announcement. Bank of America Corp. BAC , Bank Of New York Mellon BK , Morgan Stanley MS , PNC Financial, Inc. PNC , Charles Schwab Corp. SCHW and Hasbro, Inc . (NASDAQ: HAS) are among the companies reporting earnings ahead of the market open.

, , , , Corp. and . (NASDAQ: HAS) are among the companies reporting earnings ahead of the market open. Companies reporting results after the close include American Airlines, Inc. AAL and J.B. Hunt Transportation Services, Inc. JBHT .

Commodities, Bonds, Other Global Equity Markets:

Crude oil futures rose 0.49% to $74.44 in early European session on Tuesday after dipping 0.91% in Monday's session.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 0.037 percentage points to 3.76%.

Most Asian markets ended Tuesday's session lower, with the Hong Kong market pacing the declines. The Indian and Japanese markets bucked the downtrend with modest gains. European stocks rose modestly in late-morning trading on Tuesday.

