Earnings Scheduled For May 22, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $144.53 million.

• Global E Online GLBE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $111.65 million.

• So-Young Intl SY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $43.99 million.

• Nano X Imaging NNOX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.89 million.

• T2 Biosystems TTOO is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $2.33 million.

• Nordic American Tankers NAT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $80.03 million.

• Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $233.70 million.

• Niu Techs NIU is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Journey Medical DERM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $16.18 million.

• Remark Hldgs MARK is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Heico HEI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $676.94 million.

• Lufax Holding LU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.

• AlTi Global ALTI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $61.30 million.

• Applied UV AUVI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $7.87 million.

• Ryvyl RVYL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $12.30 million.

• Navigator Holdings NVGS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $116.98 million.

• ToughBuilt Industries TBLT is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Transcat TRNS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $60.33 million.

• Rubicon Technologies RBT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $165.19 million.

• BM Technologies BMTX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $14.87 million.

• PetMed Express PETS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $65.90 million.

• Zoom Video Comms ZM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Nordson NDSN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $638.73 million.

• Capital Southwest CSWC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $36.11 million.

