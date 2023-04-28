The market appears to be swaying to earnings’ tunes, with sentiment reversing on Friday following a few high-profile tech disappointments. The index futures pointed to a moderately lower opening. Fed’s favorite inflation gauge — the core price consumption expenditure index, which will be released as part of the Bureau of Economic Analysis’ personal income and spending report could also be in the spotlight ahead of next week’s Fed meeting.

Cues From Thursday’s Trading:

Stocks rallied out of the gates on Thursday, armed by optimism concerning the earnings season after Meta Platforms, Inc. META reported robust quarterly results.

The major averages rose steadily throughout the session before closing near the highs of the session.

Communications services stocks led from the front, with the corresponding sector index jumping over 5.53%. All the 11 S&P sector classes closed in the green for the session, underlining the broad-based nature of the strength.

U.S. Indices' Performance On Thursday Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite +0.47% 12,142.24 S&P 500 Index +2.43% 4,135.35 Dow Industrials +1.75% 33,826.16

Analyst Color:

The Fed clearly needs to raise rates due to inflation and it is going to keep raising rates into a slowdown, said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.

“This is exactly the result that the market doesn’t expect and it could easily throw a wrench into the Growth over Value and crowding into Tech themes that we’ve seen all this year,” he added.

The analyst based his deduction on the first-quarter GDP report that showed smaller-than-expected growth and the inflation component of the report that overshot the target and accelerated as well.

Futures Today

U.S. Futures' Performance On Friday Index Performance (+/-) Nasdaq 100 Futures -0.29% S&P 500 Futures -0.37% Dow Futures -0.37% R2K Futures -0.74%

In premarket trading on Friday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY fell 0.35% to $410.97 and the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ receded 0.29% to $319.41, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Upcoming Economic Data:

BEA is all set to release its personal income and spending report for March at 8:30 a.m. EDT. On a month-over-month basis, economists expect a 0.2% increase in income and a 0.1% drop in spending. In February, personal income and spending were up 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

The annual rate of the core price consumption expenditure index is expected to ease from 4.6% to 4.5 in March. The monthly rate is expected to stay put at 0.3%.

The Department of Labor is due to release its employment cost index for the first quarter at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The index is expected to see an accelerated sequential growth pace of 1.1% in the quarter, relative to a 1% increase in the fourth quarter.

The ISM Chicago’s business barometer index for April is due at 9:45 a.m. EDT. The index is expected to show a contraction in business activity, although at a slightly slower pace than in the previous month. Economists call for a reading of 43.5 compared to 43.8 in March.

The final reading of the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index will be released at 10 a.m. EDT. The consensus estimate suggests the headline consumer sentiment index may be left unrevised at 63.5. Market participants may also focus on the one-year, two-year and five-year inflation expectations components of the survey.

See also: How To Trade Futures

Stocks In Focus:

First Republic Bank FRC was continuing to rebound, with the stock up about 10% in premarket trading.

was continuing to rebound, with the stock up about 10% in premarket trading. Amazon, Inc. AMZN moved down over 1% after the company hinted at a further slowdown in its cloud business.

moved down over 1% after the company hinted at a further slowdown in its cloud business. Intel Corp. INTC rose over 4% in reaction to its forecast-beating results.

rose over 4% in reaction to its forecast-beating results. Cloudflare, Inc. NET , Pinterest, Inc. PINS , First Solar, Inc. FSLR and Snap, Inc. SNAP plummed following the release of quarterly results.

, , and plummed following the release of quarterly results. Chevron Corp. CVX , Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM , Colgate-Palmolive Co. CL and Newell Brands, Inc. NWL are among the companies reporting after the market close.

Commodities, Bonds, Other Global Equity Markets:

Crude oil futures rose 0.21% to $74.92 in early European trading on Friday, tacking on to Thursday’s 0.62% advance. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 0.051 percentage points to 3.477%.

Most Asian markets advanced on Friday, tracking Wall Street’s strong performance overnight. The Malaysian, Indonesian and Singaporean markets bucked the uptrend.

The Bank of Japan’s monetary-policy-setting arm that met under the new Governor Kazuo Ueda kept the ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged. The central bank announced a plan to review its past monetary policy moves.

European stocks fell in late-morning trading after data from the region showed slower-than-expected GDP growth for the first quarter. Inflation data showed an uptick for most countries in the region.

Read Next: Treasury Yields Rise On Stagflation Threats: Investors Flock To Long-Term Treasury ETFs Expecting Weaker Growth Ahead