Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 9:20AM

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (ARCA: XME) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF's (XME) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF.

Q

What is the target price for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)?

A

The stock price for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (ARCA: XME) is $51.1 last updated Today at 6:00:07 PM.

Q

Does SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (ARCA:XME) reporting earnings?

A

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) operate in?

A

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.