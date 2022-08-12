Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• NeoGenomics NEO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $218.26 million.
• Centrais Eletricas EBR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
• Honest Co HNST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $76.27 million.
• CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $7.87 million.
• Humacyte HUMA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $200 thousand.
• Biofrontera BFRI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $4.54 million.
• China Automotive Systems CAAS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $104.39 million.
• BIO-key Intl BKYI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.50 million.
• Longeveron LGVN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $200 thousand.
• POINT Biopharma Global PNT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• The Real Good Food RGF is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• PureCycle Technologies PCT is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• AirSculpt Technologies AIRS is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Venus Concept VERO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $30.25 million.
• Broadridge Financial Soln BR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.
• AIM ImmunoTech AIM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $-3 million.
• Superior Drilling Prods SDPI is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• PLx Pharma PLXP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $3.53 million.
• Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Star Equity Hldgs STRR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $28.25 million.
• Sonida Senior Living SNDA is expected to report quarterly loss at $4.11 per share on revenue of $61.50 million.
• New York City REIT NYC is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Beam Glb BEEM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $3.83 million.
• Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $300 thousand.
• SNDL SNDL is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Generation Income GIPR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.18 million.
• Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
