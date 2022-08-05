Coinbase, MercadoLibre And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains On Thursday

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Thursday following the release of weekly jobless claims data. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session.
- ChemoCentryx, Inc. CCXI surged 109.2% to settle at $50.43 on Thursday after the company, and Amgen, announced an agreement under which Amgen will acquire the company for $52 per share in cash.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. GBT gained 41.4% to close at $47.99 following a report suggesting the company is attracting takeover interest. According to a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter, some large pharmaceutical companies are looking into a potential deal.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BCRX rose 23.2% to close at $13.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also announced the FDA has lifted its partial clinical hold on the BCX9930 program.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS gained 22.9% to close at $15.03.
- TTM Technologies, Inc. TTMI rose 22.4% to close at $16.53 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Altice USA, Inc. ATUS surged 21.5% to close at $11.75 following strong quarterly sales.
- MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI rose 16.2% to close at $1,034.83 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Insmed Incorporated INSM jumped 15.2% to close at $25.06 following narrower-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Arcosa, Inc. ACA jumped 14.9% to close at $58.93 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Ashford Inc. AINC gained 14.5% to close at $16.00 following Q2 earnings.
- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. WMS jumped 13.6% to close at $136.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY23 sales guidance above estimates.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM gained 13.5% to settle at $30.83 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Rent-A-Center, Inc. RCII climbed 13.3% to close at $28.82 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. GOL rose 13.2% to settle at $3.85 after the company reported preliminary traffic figures for July 2022.
- Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY gained 13% to settle at $6.96 following the appearance of the company's CEO at the White House air mobility and EVTOL summit on Wednesday.
- BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE jumped 12.6% to close at $191.08 after the company reported Q2 sales results up year over year.
- EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM gained 12.3% to settle at $415.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales growth guidance of 22%.
- Confluent, Inc. CFLT jumped 11.4% to close at $32.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. Additionally, multiple analysts raised their price target on the stock.
- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. CDAY gained 10.4% to close at $64.88 after multiple analysts raised their price target on the stock. The company late Wednesday also reported Q2 results.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 10% to settle at $88.90 after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock.
- Vertiv Holdings Co VRT jumped 9.8% to close at $13.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $15 to $17.
- Grab Holdings Limited GRAB gained 9.7% to close at $3.62.
- Procore Technologies, Inc. PCOR rose 9.5% to settle at $62.04 following Q2 results.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. MRTX gained 8.5% to close at $77.90 following strong quarterly results.
- Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR jumped 8.3% to close at $50.05.
- ATI Inc. ATI gained 8.1% to close at $27.40 after reporting strong quarterly results.
- Installed Building Products, Inc. IBP rose 6.8% to close at $104.52 following Q2 results.
- Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. HII gained 4.6% to close at $228.81 as the company reported a second-quarter sales and service revenue increase of 19.3% year-over-year to $2.662 billion, beating the consensus of $2.62 billion.
- Novo Nordisk A/S NVO gained 4.6% to close at $104.47. Novo Nordisk reported Q2 sales of DKK41.27 billion, +25% Y/Y (+15% on a constant currency basis).
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.