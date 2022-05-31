Earnings Scheduled For May 31, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• MamaMancini's Holdings MMMB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.24 million.
• Kirkland's KIRK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $110.46 million.
• Yunji YJ is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Ucloudlink Group UCL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $15.19 million.
• Nordic American Tankers NAT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $34.84 million.
• EHang Holdings EH is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Burning Rock Biotech BNR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $20.81 million.
• BOS Better Online Solns BOSC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• KE Holdings BEKE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
• Safe-T Gr SFET is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $3.58 million.
• Gambling.com Gr GAMB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $17.97 million.
• Borr Drilling BORR is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Sunlands Technology STG is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Nano Dimension NNDM is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Bristow Group VTOL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $296.80 million.
• Digital Turbine APPS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $337.06 million.
• JOYY YY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $609.58 million.
• Salesforce CRM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $7.38 billion.
• BARK BARK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $126.70 million.
• HP HPQ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $16.17 billion.
• ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $75.72 million.
• Ambarella AMBA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $90.05 million.
• Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• View VIEW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $15.10 million.
• Victoria's Secret VSCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
• FinVolution Gr FINV is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• OptimumBank Hldgs OPHC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
